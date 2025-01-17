Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rapper has been accused of punching a fellow gymgoer in the face during a workout meltdown.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wu-Tang Clan star Method Man is alleged to have punched a man several times at Crunch Gym in Staten Island, New York - but he denies all of it.

American website TMZ is reporting that a man has gone to the police after being left ‘in pain and dizzy’ by the rapper, real name Clifford Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

A report has been filed and police are investigating, says TMZ. The alleged victim did not need hospital treatment.

However, a spokesperson for Method Man said: “Mr Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency.”

Method Man, 54, was one of the most prominent members of the Wu-Tang Clan when they emerged in the early 1990s. As well as starring as a hip-hop artist he has also moved into acting, appearing in the films 187, Belly, How High, Garden State, The Wackness, Venom and Red Tails.