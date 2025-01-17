Method Man from Wu-Tang Clan accused of punching gymgoer - he denies any wrongdoing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wu-Tang Clan star Method Man is alleged to have punched a man several times at Crunch Gym in Staten Island, New York - but he denies all of it.
American website TMZ is reporting that a man has gone to the police after being left ‘in pain and dizzy’ by the rapper, real name Clifford Smith.
A report has been filed and police are investigating, says TMZ. The alleged victim did not need hospital treatment.
However, a spokesperson for Method Man said: “Mr Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.