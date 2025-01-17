Method Man from Wu-Tang Clan accused of punching gymgoer - he denies any wrongdoing

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

17th Jan 2025, 7:40am
A rapper has been accused of punching a fellow gymgoer in the face during a workout meltdown.

Wu-Tang Clan star Method Man is alleged to have punched a man several times at Crunch Gym in Staten Island, New York - but he denies all of it.

American website TMZ is reporting that a man has gone to the police after being left ‘in pain and dizzy’ by the rapper, real name Clifford Smith.

A report has been filed and police are investigating, says TMZ. The alleged victim did not need hospital treatment.

However, a spokesperson for Method Man said: “Mr Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency.”

Method Man, 54, was one of the most prominent members of the Wu-Tang Clan when they emerged in the early 1990s. As well as starring as a hip-hop artist he has also moved into acting, appearing in the films 187, Belly, How High, Garden State, The Wackness, Venom and Red Tails.

