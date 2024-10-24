Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michael Kelcourse had been the butler to reality star Patricia Altschul for nearly 20 years and often appeared with her on the Bravo reality series Southern Charm.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patricia Altschul, who has 623K followers on Instagram, announced his death on the social media platform and said: “In Loving Memory of Michael Kelcourse. It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Michael, who left us yesterday morning in Sarasota. More than just a devoted butler, he was a trusted friend, confidant, and member of our family for over 20 years.

“Michael’s time on Southern Charm endeared him to many, as his humor and kindness quickly made him a fan favorite. Over the past two weeks, he was deeply touched by the incredible number of cards and well-wishes from fans. I’ve been told there were hundreds, and they brought him immense joy during his final days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will be devoting this week to remembering Michael. I know he meant so much to so many of you, as he did to us. He will be greatly missed.”

Following her tribute, Patricia Altschul has been inundated with well wishes. One fan said: “Michael ignited a passion for gin-only cocktails for my house and I think about him every Friday evening when sipping my “medicine.” 🕊️,” whilst another said:”So sorry to hear this Pat. I think that he went far beyond working for you, the friendship you shared was one to be admired. His level of service, loyalty and excellence was inspiring. May he rest in peace. I know he will be sorely missed by so many. And I cannot be the only one who every time I have a martini, which is not very often I actually always think of Michael serving you yours 🙏🏻🙏🏻”

Earlier this month Patricia revealed that Michael Kelcourse had suffered another stroke and wrote: “I am very sad to share that Michael has had another stroke. I am told that while he cannot read messages on his phone or Instagram, he can receive cards.

“His birthday is October 13th and it would be so nice if his fans would send him a card.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Kelcourse had also suffered an acute spinal stroke back in 2021 that resulted in him moving to an assisted living home in Florida after recovering at home in Atlanta.

What was the cause of Michael Kelcourse’s death?

Michael Kelcourse died of a stroke and his death was confirmed by non-profit organisation CaringBridge who wrote on their website that “It is with a heavy heart that I share Michael Kelcourse died on October 22 in Sarasota, Florida due to complications related to a spinal cord injury and stroke.

“In the years following Michael's February 2021 spinal stroke, he remained extraordinarily good natured about the cruel twist of fate. As hope of recovery dwindled here, Michael focused on blessings there. A profound inspiration for all who crossed his path.”