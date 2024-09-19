Michael Madsen: Hollywood actor files for divorce from wife DeAnna Madsen as he accuses her of abuse
The Kill Bill actor, 66, filed the divorce papers on Wednesday, September 18 citing irreconcilable differences according to outlet TMZ. It comes only weeks after what Madsen calls his “wrongful” arrest over domestic abuse allegations.
The divorce papers reveal that Madsen and estranged wife DeAnna Madsen has actually split in January 2022. The papers detail Madsen’s allegations that “her neglect, drinking and alcoholism” led to the suicide of their son Hudson, who took his own life in January 2022.
He also accused his wife of pulling him into an "abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship" which fully concluded with his arrest in Los Angeles last month on a charge of misdemeanour domestic violence. Following his detainment, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released from custody.
In an update from the L.A County District Attorney, officials said that charges would not be filed against Madsen due to insufficient evidence.
Michael and DeAnna married in 1996 and welcomed three sons during their marriage. The actor is best known for his film credits including Thelma & Louise, Kill Bill and James Bond flick Die Another Day.
