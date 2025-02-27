Michelle Trachtenberg: Family decline autopsy to determine cause of death of Gossip Girl star
The 39-year-old, who was also known for her roles in Ice Princess and Euro Trip, was found unresponsive in her New York City apartment on February 26. Her mother, Lana discovered her and immediately contacted emergency services, who pronounced Trachtenberg deceased at the scene.
Authorities have stated that no criminal activity is suspected in her passing. Therefore, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office indicated that, in the absence of suspected foul play, they will honour the family's wishes and not conduct an autopsy.
Sources close to the actress revealed to TMZ that she had undergone a liver transplant in the months preceding her death, which may have contributed to her declining health. Despite facing health challenges, Trachtenberg remained active, even socialising with friends shortly before her untimely passing.
In the wake of her death, numerous colleagues and friends have paid tribute to Trachtenberg. Rosie O'Donnell, who co-starred with her in "Harriet the Spy," described the loss as "heartbreaking," noting, "I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.