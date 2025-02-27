The family of Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has declined to have an autopsy performed to determine the cause of death.

The 39-year-old, who was also known for her roles in Ice Princess and Euro Trip, was found unresponsive in her New York City apartment on February 26. Her mother, Lana discovered her and immediately contacted emergency services, who pronounced Trachtenberg deceased at the scene.

Authorities have stated that no criminal activity is suspected in her passing. Therefore, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office indicated that, in the absence of suspected foul play, they will honour the family's wishes and not conduct an autopsy.

The life of Gossip Girl and Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress Michelle Trachtenberg as she dies aged 39 - her partner, children, net worth, and TV shows and films. She is pictured in 2016. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe

Sources close to the actress revealed to TMZ that she had undergone a liver transplant in the months preceding her death, which may have contributed to her declining health. Despite facing health challenges, Trachtenberg remained active, even socialising with friends shortly before her untimely passing.

In the wake of her death, numerous colleagues and friends have paid tribute to Trachtenberg. Rosie O'Donnell, who co-starred with her in "Harriet the Spy," described the loss as "heartbreaking," noting, "I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped."