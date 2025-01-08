Mike Rinder | PA

TV host and one of Scientology’s biggest whistleblowers Mike Rinder has died at the age of 69.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made the move from Scientology executive to whistle-blower and went on to host of Scientology and the Aftermath. His cause of death is believed to have been cancer. He announced in June 2023 that he had advanced oesophageal cancer.

Rinder’s wife, Christie King Collbran, paid tribute on Instagram: “Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you. Your courage, bravery, and integrity are unmatched and will forever inspire us. You have been the pillar of stability in our lives, filling our days with your strength, wisdom, love, laughter and devotion. The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder.”

The programme’s co-host Leah Remini has said she is "shattered" after the death of her close friend. The 'King of Queens' actress paid an emotional tribute to her late friend on Instagram: “On Sunday, we lost a giant, and I lost a man who was more than a friend—he was family.

"It’s impossible to imagine the last 13 years of my life without Mike Rinder. He was my trusted partner and my closest confidant.

“When I left Scientology, Mike was one of the first people I turned to. From that moment, he became my lifeline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Together, we embarked on an incredible journey that included 'The Aftermath' and our podcast, 'Fair Game'. But Mike was so much more than my partner in this fight — he was my brother, my father, and my best friend...

“Mike saved my life and the life of my daughter and he stood by me through battles that felt insurmountable.

“I haven’t come to terms with the reality that I can’t call him and hear his voice anymore. I am shattered in ways I never thought possible.

"I have cried endlessly and can’t seem to move from my bed since coming home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She described Rinder - who was raised a Scientologist from the age of five - as a "man transformed" after he left the church in 2007 aged 52.

She continued: "He worked tirelessly to right the wrongs of his past. There was not one call Mike didn’t take; there was not one person Mike didn’t try to help, despite the many heartbreaks he endured from those who needed him.”

Leah - who noted she will miss her friend "every day" and doesn't know "how to do it without him" - described Rinder as "an amazing husband and an attentive, loving dad to Jack and his stepson Shane".

She added: "One of the many heartbreaks Mike suffered was the absence of his older kids who disconnected from him due to Scientology’s cruel policies after he courageously escaped its abuse.”