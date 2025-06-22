Miley Cyrus has been accused of ignoring fans after a video clip from her album signing event in London appeared to show her engaged in conversation with supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footage, taken during the 32-year-old singer’s Something Beautiful vinyl signing at Rough Trade East, shows a fan approaching the table as Cyrus continues talking animatedly with Campbell, seemingly without acknowledging the fan’s presence. The moment was captured in a now-viral clip, where Cyrus can be seen focused on the supermodel as the fan waits beside her with a vinyl in hand.

She did, however, turn to the camera for a photo with the fan when asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which was part of Cyrus's promotional tour, drew attention for its celebrity-studded turnout, including her father Billy Ray Cyrus and actress Liz Hurley. But online, the mood quickly shifted as fans expressed disappointment in the Flowers hitmaker’s behaviour.

Getty Images

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Damn she had to be the one to get her attention too🙃 I feel bad for her.” Another said: “I’d unstan so quick lol! This is the kind of disrespect you should rebuke mentioned in the bible.”

Others directly called out both celebrities, with one tweet reading: “Look at them both getting off by treating this girl like s**t.”

However, not everyone was quick to assign blame solely to Miley. A user defended her, writing: “Tbh I think it’s more so Naomi being the rude one for talking so much with Miley non stop and not letting her breathe. Naomi is known for being a diva. Miley is trying to be everywhere and she seems distracted cause Naomi won’t stop talking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another fan urged critics to dial down the outrage: “I'm begging you guys to go outside and touch grass cos it's NEVER that serious. Yall had the opportunity to attend a FREE Miley Cyrus meet & greet and still found a way to complain and call Miley rude when she's the kindest celebrity out there??? Yikes.”

Something Beautiful is the title of Cyrus's ninth studio album, released on May 30, and also the name of a musical film that accompanies it, released on June 6, 2025