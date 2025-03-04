Hollywood star Millie Bobby Brown has taken to her Instagram to respond to appearance criticism.

Millie Bobby Brown shared a video on her Instagram where she passionately spoke about criticism she has received about her appearance. In the video, she said: “I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny. I think it’s necessary to speak up about this.

“I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.

“Let’s talk about the articles, the headlines, the people who are so desperate to tear young women down. ‘Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?’ by Lydia Hawken. ‘What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?’ by John Ely. ‘Millie Bobby Brown 'mistaken for someone’s mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA’ by Cassie Carpenter.

“‘Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new “mommy makeover” look’—written by Bethan Edwards, amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance. This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing.

“The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse. We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks. Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman.

Millie Bobby Brown went on to say “I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself. We have become a society where it’s so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment. Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder—what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable? Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing.

Matt Lucas has now apologised and said: “Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context. Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain. There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases.

“I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I ‘slammed’ you, firstly because that’s not my style, and secondly because I think you’re brilliant. I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise.”

Following Millie Bobby Brown’s video, she has been inundated with support from celebrities. Sarah Jessica Parker wrote: “Enormously proud of you. Xxx, SJ,” whilst Stacey Solomon wrote: “Louder for the people at the back! You’re incredible Millie. And so grounded & intelligent. I love this & everything you’re standing for ❤️🙌.”

Singer Pixie Lott also commented and wrote: “you are a true class act and i hate that u or any young woman in the spotlight has to deal with this ❤️ so utterly ridiculous this happens, you are always beyond beautiful inside and out and a million things that should be celebrated and never torn down xxx what a crazy world, love u millie,” whilst actress Bella Thorne simply added “👏👏👏.”

Lewis Hamilton also took time to lend Millie Bobby Brown his support and wrote: “So truly proud of you Mill,” whilst Lily Allen wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️”