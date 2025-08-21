Millie Bobby Brown announces she and Jake Bongiovi are now parents as baby girl arrives

Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi have announced the arrival of their baby girl.

The Stranger Things star, 21, took to social media to confirm that they have adopted a baby.

Posting on Instagram, she said: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

At just 21, Brown has often spoken about her desire to start a family, describing it as her “dream” even over planning the perfect wedding.

In a recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast, she opened up about wanting a large family.

She said: “I don't see having your own child as really any different than adopting.

“So I feel like anything's out, because for me, my home is full of love for anyone and anything.”

