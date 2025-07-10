Moo Deng eats a fruit topped cake with her mother Jonah during a celebration for her first birthday at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo on July 10, 2025 in Pattaya, Thailand.placeholder image
Moo Deng eats a fruit topped cake with her mother Jonah during a celebration for her first birthday at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo on July 10, 2025 in Pattaya, Thailand. | Getty Images

Moo Deng first birthday: Seven viral photos to celebrate internet-famous pygmy hippo as she turns one

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

2 minutes ago

Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippopotamus who became a global internet sensation thanks to her rosy cheeks, chaotic energy, and meme-worthy expressions, turned one year old today (July 10).

Moo Deng, whose name translates to "bouncy pork" in Thai, was born on 10 July, 2024. She rose to fame after her keeper, Atthapon Nundee, began posting videos of her online. “Her eyes light up when people take photos of her,” Nundee told AFP. “She used to be very naughty and jumped around all the time. Now she only eats and sleeps.”

The Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand has launched a four-day festival to mark the occasion with a birthday cake funded by a skincare beautician for 100,000 baht (approx £2,100), mascot parades, and a photo exhibition titled Moo Deng in Every Moment, chronicling her journey from a 5kg newborn to a 93kg toddler, reported the Nation.

The festivities also include games, merchandise stalls, Moo Deng-branded ice cream, and a charity auction featuring her personal items — including her favourite plastic basin. Children under 12 or shorter than 135cm can enter for free during the celebration.

Moo Deng's fame has extended far beyond Thailand. Her appearances include a Saturday Night Live skit, a Google Doodle, and even a viral techno anthem. Earlier this year, she received a plush toy gift from the US Embassy in Bangkok and hosted celebrity guests including White Lotus stars Sam Nivola and Sarah Catherine Hook.

Though her popularity has dipped, zoo staff say her impact remains. In February, she brought comfort to a terminally ill Thai boy whose final wish was to meet her. “That day was so much fun,” zoo staff wrote after she stayed visible for the entire visit.

With fewer than 2,500 pygmy hippos left in the wild, let’s look back at some of Moo Deng’s viral moments from the past year.

Moo Deng in September 2024.

1. Moo Deng turns one

Moo Deng in September 2024. | The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Imag

Moo Deng weeks after she was born.

2. Moo Deng turns one

Moo Deng weeks after she was born. | Khao Kheow Open Zoo/X

Moo Deng, when she was two-month-old, watching her mother Jona, then 25, eating at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province on September 15, 2024.

3. Moo Deng turns one

Moo Deng, when she was two-month-old, watching her mother Jona, then 25, eating at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province on September 15, 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

Moo Deng opens her mouth wide in her enclosure at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo on November 11, 2024 in Pattaya, Thailand.

4. Moo Deng turns one

Moo Deng opens her mouth wide in her enclosure at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo on November 11, 2024 in Pattaya, Thailand. | Getty Images

