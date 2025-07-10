Moo Deng, whose name translates to "bouncy pork" in Thai, was born on 10 July, 2024. She rose to fame after her keeper, Atthapon Nundee, began posting videos of her online. “Her eyes light up when people take photos of her,” Nundee told AFP. “She used to be very naughty and jumped around all the time. Now she only eats and sleeps.”

The Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand has launched a four-day festival to mark the occasion with a birthday cake funded by a skincare beautician for 100,000 baht (approx £2,100), mascot parades, and a photo exhibition titled Moo Deng in Every Moment, chronicling her journey from a 5kg newborn to a 93kg toddler, reported the Nation.

The festivities also include games, merchandise stalls, Moo Deng-branded ice cream, and a charity auction featuring her personal items — including her favourite plastic basin. Children under 12 or shorter than 135cm can enter for free during the celebration.

Moo Deng's fame has extended far beyond Thailand. Her appearances include a Saturday Night Live skit, a Google Doodle, and even a viral techno anthem. Earlier this year, she received a plush toy gift from the US Embassy in Bangkok and hosted celebrity guests including White Lotus stars Sam Nivola and Sarah Catherine Hook.

Though her popularity has dipped, zoo staff say her impact remains. In February, she brought comfort to a terminally ill Thai boy whose final wish was to meet her. “That day was so much fun,” zoo staff wrote after she stayed visible for the entire visit.

With fewer than 2,500 pygmy hippos left in the wild, let’s look back at some of Moo Deng’s viral moments from the past year.

