Most controversial porn and OnlyFans stars of 2024: Names include Bonnie Blue & Lily Phillips

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

27th Dec 2024, 8:30am

Several OnlyFans models who work in the porn industry have made headlines this year due to their controversial actions.

British OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips, 23, faced widespread criticism after participating in a challenge where she slept with 100 men in a single day, an experience she later described as emotionally draining. Despite the backlash, Phillips has announced plans to attempt a record-breaking feat by engaging with 1,000 men in 24 hours in February.

Meanwhile, Bonnie Blue, a 25-year-old British OnlyFans star, faced backlash for her plans to attend Australia's "Schoolies Week" to create explicit content with recent high school graduates. The proposal stirred outrage, with many questioning the ethics of her actions, leading to her deportation from Australia.

Sophie Rain, a 20-year-old Christian OnlyFans creator, revealed that she had received offers exceeding $1 million from multiple adult film companies to lose her virginity on camera.

Here is a list of porn stars and OnlyFans models who became famous for all the wrong reasons this year.

Bonnie Blue, a 25-year-old British OnlyFans star, faced backlash for her plans to attend Australia's "Schoolies Week" to create explicit content with recent high school graduates.

1. Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue, a 25-year-old British OnlyFans star, faced backlash for her plans to attend Australia's "Schoolies Week" to create explicit content with recent high school graduates. | Bonnie Blue/Instagram

Lily Phillips, from Derbyshire, who recently slept with 101 men in 24 hours, now says she wants to sleep with 1,000 in a day.

2. Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips, from Derbyshire, who recently slept with 101 men in 24 hours, now says she wants to sleep with 1,000 in a day. | Instagram Photo: Instagram

Sophia Rain said she has been flooded with offers after claiming that she's made more than $40 million working as a virgin OnlyFans model.

3. Sophie Rain

Sophia Rain said she has been flooded with offers after claiming that she's made more than $40 million working as a virgin OnlyFans model. | Sophie Rain

Annie Knight, dubbed ‘Australia's most sexually active woman’, made headlines by claiming to have slept with 639 men in a single year.

4. Annie Knight

Annie Knight, dubbed ‘Australia's most sexually active woman’, made headlines by claiming to have slept with 639 men in a single year. | Annie Knight/Instagram

