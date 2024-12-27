British OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips, 23, faced widespread criticism after participating in a challenge where she slept with 100 men in a single day, an experience she later described as emotionally draining. Despite the backlash, Phillips has announced plans to attempt a record-breaking feat by engaging with 1,000 men in 24 hours in February.

Meanwhile, Bonnie Blue, a 25-year-old British OnlyFans star, faced backlash for her plans to attend Australia's "Schoolies Week" to create explicit content with recent high school graduates. The proposal stirred outrage, with many questioning the ethics of her actions, leading to her deportation from Australia.

Sophie Rain, a 20-year-old Christian OnlyFans creator, revealed that she had received offers exceeding $1 million from multiple adult film companies to lose her virginity on camera.

Here is a list of porn stars and OnlyFans models who became famous for all the wrong reasons this year.

1 . Bonnie Blue Bonnie Blue, a 25-year-old British OnlyFans star, faced backlash for her plans to attend Australia's "Schoolies Week" to create explicit content with recent high school graduates. | Bonnie Blue/Instagram Share

2 . Lily Phillips Lily Phillips, from Derbyshire, who recently slept with 101 men in 24 hours, now says she wants to sleep with 1,000 in a day. | Instagram Photo: Instagram Share

3 . Sophie Rain Sophia Rain said she has been flooded with offers after claiming that she's made more than $40 million working as a virgin OnlyFans model. | Sophie Rain Share

4 . Annie Knight Annie Knight, dubbed ‘Australia's most sexually active woman’, made headlines by claiming to have slept with 639 men in a single year. | Annie Knight/Instagram Share