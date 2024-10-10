Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson - tipped to be the new James Bond - is the most handsome man in the world, according to science.

The 34-year-old Kick-Ass movie star - who is expected to take over the 007 role from Daniel Craig - was found to be 93.04% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measures physical perfection.

His eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks’ idea of perfection.

All were close to the perfect score which is 100%.

Taylor-Johnson’s rating would make him the most handsome James Bond in the history of the role - he scores more highly than Daniel Craig, Sean Connery and all the other stars to play the secret service agent.

The list was compiled with the latest computerised mapping techniques by Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, who uses the technology in his work.

Dr De Silva, who runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London, said: “Aaron was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.

“What makes Aaron so exceptional is the overall shape of his face, which, with a score of 99.2%, is only 0.8% off being perfect. The width and length of his nose is almost perfect, too, at 98.8%. He also has a beautifully sculpted chin which scored well at 95%.

“All his scores were really strong except for his eye spacing at 89%, the gap between his nose and lip (89.6%) and his lips (86%).

“Lucien Laviscount, who has won an army of fans for his role as Alfie in Netflix’s Emily In Paris, came second and had the highest score for the length and width of his face at 99.1%.

“Paul Mescal, who takes over the role of Gladiator from Russell Crowe in the new blockbuster which is out next month, came third and had the highest mark for his square chin which scored 98.6%.

“These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery.”

Taylor-Johnson will be the most handsome James Bond ever if - as expected - he gets the role.

Dr De Silva said “Aaron’s 93.04% score is well ahead of Sean Connery, in second place with 89.2%, with Roger Moore in third on 88.8% and Daniel Craig in last place - behind George Lazenby - on 84.2%.”

The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty.

The ratio can be applied to anything and was used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human male body in his famous work, the Vitruvian Man.

The premise behind this is that the closer the ratios of a face or body are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become.

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, 28, was the most beautiful woman in the world in the female Golden Ratio list released by Dr De Silva in the summer with a score of 94.65%.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - married to the film director Sam Taylor-Johnson who, at 57, is 23 years older than him - made a name for himself starring in the Kick-Ass and Avengers movies.

He is said to be Eon Productions number one choice to take over from Daniel Craig, who played the role for 15 years.

For more details on the ten most handsome men in the world, visit Dr Julian De Silva’s guide.

The most handsome men in the world - and their Golden Ratio scores

1 Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 93.04%

2 Lucien Laviscount - 92.41%

3 Paul Mescal - 92.38%

4 Robert Pattison - 92.15%

5 Jack Lowden - 90.33%

6 George Clooney - 89.9%

7 Nicholas Hoult - 89.84%

8 Charles Melton - 88.46%

9 Idris Elba - 87.94%

10 Shah Rukh Khan - 86.76%

Highest scores

Overall face shape - Aaron Taylor-Johnson 99.2%

Nose width and length - Aaron Taylor-Johnson 98.8%

Gap between nose and lips - Paul Mescal 94.2%

Lips - Lucien Laviscount 97.4%

Chin - Paul Mescal 98.6%

Eye spacing - Idris Elba 98.9%

Eye position - Jack Lowden 97%

Face length and width - Lucien Laviscount 99.1%

Why Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be the most handsome James Bond if he lands the role?

Dr Julian De Silva said “Aaron’s 93.04% score would easily make him the most handsome James Bond in the history if he does land the role as expected.

Aaron is well ahead of Sean Connery, in second place with 89.2%, with Roger Moore in third on 88.8% and Daniel Craig in last place - behind George Lazenby - on 84.2%.”

Golden Ratio scores for all James Bond stars with Aaron included in top place

1 Aaron Taylor-Johnson 93%

2 Sean Connery - 89.2%

3 Roger Moore - 88.8%

4 Timothy Dalton - 86.5%

5 Pierce Brosnan - 85.3%

6 George Lazenby - 85.2%

7 Daniel Craig - 84.2%