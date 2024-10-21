Youtuber Rosanna Pansino calls Lunchly product by KSI, Logan Paul & MrBeast 'disgusting' after finding mould

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

21st Oct 2024, 11:13am
A YouTuber has slammed a new cheese product launched by KSI, Logan Paul, and MrBeast as "disgusting" after discovering mould on it, despite the product still being months away from its expiration date.

Rosanna Pansino said the discovery was made after she purchased Lunchly, a brand affiliated with MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI, for a video review.

In a series of tweets posted on X on Sunday (October 20), the baker and content creator revealed that she found mould in the cheese of Lunchly “The Pizza” package for a comparison video between the product and Lunchables.

She said: “This is disgusting. I was filming a video comparing Lunchables to Lunchly and was shocked when I opened ‘The Pizza’ Lunchly. The cheese had MOLD! The expiration date was still 2 months away!” She added: “Please be careful everyone. This is not safe and not okay. Especially for children!”

Rosanna Pansino said mould was found in Lunchly, a brand affiliated with MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI.Rosanna Pansino said mould was found in Lunchly, a brand affiliated with MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI.
Rosanna Pansino said mould was found in Lunchly, a brand affiliated with MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI. | @RosannaPansino/X

She wasn’t the only one complained about the mouldy products, as other disgruntled customers have also taken to X to air their grievances. One user posted a picture alongside a caption: “Lunchly better I like my cheese moldy bruh.”

Her tweets have prompted many to question the quality control of the products. One commented: “Definitely doesn't look like it's getting sealed properly at the factory. See how there's no glue/heat seal marks on the top right corner? Lunchly clearly has a manufacturing issue that needs to be resolved.”

Another said: “the fact that this is a reoccuring thing too? not even just a one off but there are MULTIPLE of them posted online of being moldy? all in the same spot? so concerning no idea how they're trying to convince anyone this isn't just a cash grab.”

As of now, neither MrBeast, Logan Paul, nor KSI have responded to the accusations.

