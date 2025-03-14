Cleaning queen Mrs Hinch has been rushed to hospital with a bloot clot in her leg, just three weeks after giving birth to her baby son.

The mum-of-three, whose full name is Sophie Hinchliffe, shared a video on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (March 13) of her laying in a hospital bed and explaining what had happened to her.

Speaking directly in to the camera, she said: “I'm not really sure where to start with this week guys. I've actually bumped into quite a few followers in hospital. So I just thought I'd update you a bit because I share a lot with you here. The good, the bad and the ugly.

“Anyway to cut a long story short, I had a blood clot in my groin, pelvis, leg area. I haven't had one since 2018 and then another one decides to hit me three weeks postpartum. What a 12 months it's been.”

Becoming emotional, she went on: “But I can only imagine what's going on in this hospital above me, below me, and I'm just, I'm not moaning. I'm just sort of updating because I bumped into some really lovely followers in A&E. They were helping me, they were like ‘Soph what are you doing here?'

“I was like ‘girls I think I've got a blood clot in my leg. I was right. But keeping positive, the operation went well. They managed to go in through my leg. They didn't go in through my neck in the end. They hoovered out the blood clot, hoovered my stents out, they've literally hoovered me which is ironic isn't it.”

Cleaning guru Mrs Hinch has had a blot clot removed from her leg three weeks after giving birth. Photo by Instagram/@MrsHinchHome. | Instagram/@MrsHinchHome

She went on: “I think I've still got quite a lot of painkillers or anaesthetic in my system because I'm probably not making much sense but I've had a few messages saying ‘Soph, why are you in the hospital?'. I just wanted to say I'm alright, all good. “

She also said she had been told she would be discharged from hospital today (Friday March 14), and she was excited to see her sons; Ronnie, five, Lennie, three and one-month-old Vinnie. “I cannot wait to smell my boys. Pick up Vinnie, that newborn smell. Oh my God, I swear I'm getting withdrawal symptoms from him like, my boobs,” she said.

The 35-year-old did add that she’d had a “lovely Facetime” with her boys and was looking forward to being back in “newborn bubble”.

In a further update, she shared a photo of her and her sons and captioned: “Just a reminder. . . ALWAYS trust your gut. You know your own body.”

In another clip, she said she had originally been sent home from hospital, but her intuition knew something wasn’t right. “They said there's no blood clot, you can go home. I went home. My leg got bigger and bigger so I came back to a different hospital. They scanned me and said we need to operate, you've got a big blood clot. How mad is that?”

She went on: “And that's playing on my mind really bad. What if I didnt' come back? Do you know what I mean, just trust your gut guys.”

Mrs Hinch welcomed her third child with her husband Jamie in February. Announcing the news on Instagram by sharing a photo of newborn Vinnie she wrote: “Welcome to the world. Vinnie Alan Barker Hinchliffe. Born 18th February at 12:21pm, 6lb7oz. Our beautiful little heart healer entered the world In the month we needed him most, February.

“February is my Dads birthday month my birthday month … And now, it’s our Vinnies. The signs, the comfort ,the joy, you really are just everything we have needed and more Vinnie. Now it’s time to meet your beautiful big brothers, and start the next chapter in our Hinch story.”