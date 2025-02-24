MTV star Tony Raines arrested for drink-driving 'after a wedding'
Tony Raines, who has appeared on MTV’s The Challenge and Real World: Skeletons, was held for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation and four counts of negligent injuring, reports American celebrity website TMZ.
He was arrested on Sunday morning. TMZ has been told he was at a wedding in Hammond, Louisiana on Saturday night and went to an afterparty at a nearby restaurant after.
TMZ reported: “At the restaurant, Tony was allegedly upsetting people ... and, he allegedly ended up getting into it on the dancefloor with another guy. We're told the other guy threw a fist at Raines ... and, then Raines stormed out and drove off. He was arrested elsewhere sometime after this all allegedly went down.”
Raines was held on a $7,500 bond, reports TMZ.
