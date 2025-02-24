A reality star has been arrested for drink-driving.

Tony Raines, who has appeared on MTV’s The Challenge and Real World: Skeletons, was held for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation and four counts of negligent injuring, reports American celebrity website TMZ.

Tony Raines attends The Challenge XXX: Ultimate Fan Experience Q & A and Reception at The Roxy Hotel in 2017 in New York City | Lars Niki/Getty Images for MTV

He was arrested on Sunday morning. TMZ has been told he was at a wedding in Hammond, Louisiana on Saturday night and went to an afterparty at a nearby restaurant after.

TMZ reported: “At the restaurant, Tony was allegedly upsetting people ... and, he allegedly ended up getting into it on the dancefloor with another guy. We're told the other guy threw a fist at Raines ... and, then Raines stormed out and drove off. He was arrested elsewhere sometime after this all allegedly went down.”

Raines was held on a $7,500 bond, reports TMZ.