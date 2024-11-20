Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mum influencer’s daughter has been taken into care while she is questioned by police over allegations she faked her daughter’s brain tumour by drugging her.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mum-of-four, from Queensland, Australia, who cannot be named for legal reasons, first told her fans about her toddler daughter’s illness in June, and launched a GoFunMe page to ask for financial help while she allegedly underwent treatment.

Since then, the page had raised $62,000 (around £48,000). But, questions were raised when hospital workers informed police that the mum’s online updates about the child's surgery didn't match her real treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The child's father has reportedly called his partner a “monster” after he was alerted to the allegations and the police investigation, according to Daily Mail Australia. He wrote a post on social media on Monday (November 18) condeming her actions: “For what it's worth, I had no idea about what [the mother] was doing to [the child],” he said.

“I pushed for those surgeries because in my heart I felt it would help. I didn't realise [the child] was being drugged the entire time causing her symptoms to be what they were.

“I do my best to love and protect my children. I should've done better for them. I'm sorry I couldn't protect [the child] the way I should have.”

The father, or any members of the family, also cannot be named for legal reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mum influencer has been accused of drugging her one-year-old daughter and faking her brain tumour to make money on GoFundMe. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

On Tuesday Queensland Police confirmed their investigation in a statement to Daily Mail Australia. The statement read: “Police are aware of reports of child harm against a one-year-old girl.

“The Queensland Police Service has taken action to protect the child and commenced an investigation. As this is an active investigation it would be inappropriate to provide further comment.”

A GoFundMe spokesman said they had a “zero tolerance policy for misuse of [the] platform.” They added: “Our Trust and Safety specialists are aware of the accusations and are investigating as part of our standard due diligence process. This includes cooperating with police investigations.

“Whilst the investigation is ongoing, no further funds can be raised, or withdrawn.”

The mum’s social media account is still active at the time of writing, on the morning of Wednesday November 20, but has not been updated for some time.