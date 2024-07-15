Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A first-time mum and TikToker has died ‘from a rare embolism’ at the age of 23 while giving birth to her baby son, her devastated family have announced.

Tatjana Klingler, an influencer from Germany, died in hospital following her labour earlier this month. Her husband of two-and-a-half months, Thorsten, shared the sad news with his late wife’s fans on Instagram.

He wrote: “Our son Joshua Herbert Klingler was born. But unfortunately, his mum and my beloved wife had to leave us. She couldn't make it, and she leaves a huge hole in our hearts."

Newborn baby Joshua was born on Saturday July 6, publication NeedToKnow reported, but he’s still in hospital as he’s very poorly and may not make it. Thorsten continued in his social media post: "Little Joshua is in an induced coma, and we hope he pulls through. I need to tell him what an amazing mum he had."

Klingler had been sharing her pregnancy journey with her nearly 14,000 followers in the lead up to being induced. She'd spoken about how much she would miss her baby bump. Shortly before giving birth, she'd posted a clip from the car on the way to the hospital in Halle, Germany. The caption read: "We're at the hospital and they're starting the induction process now."

Klingler’s cause of death hasn’t yet been revealed, but her family said in a separate statement that she likely succumbed to a "very rare and unforeseeable amniotic fluid embolism". They added: "Neither she nor her son had the opportunity to see, touch, or smell each other even once in their lives."

Amniotic fluid embolism (AFE) is a rare, life-threatening obstetric emergency, posing a risk to both mother and baby. It happens when a pregnant person gets amniotic fluid into their bloodstream just before, during or immediately after childbirth.

Klingler’s family are focusing their attention on fundraising for her newborn son, saying they want to "provide the little man with a financial cushion after his difficult start".