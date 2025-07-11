An ‘incredible’ music star has been diagnosed with incurable stage four colon cancer at the age of just 29, his band mates have announced.

Jordan Brunoli, bass player in Australian three-piece rock band BUGS, is undergoing chemotherapy after receiving his “devastating” diagnosis “out of the blue” last month.

The band announced Jordan’s tragic health update on their Instagram page with a lengthy statement. They wrote: “G’day mates, our best friend and bass player Jordan Brunoli has been diagnosed with incurable stage four colorectal cancer. At just 29 years of age this has come as a huge shock to his family and loved ones.

“The cancer has aggressively spread to his entire liver and lymph nodes. Two weeks ago ago he was admitted to hospital and underwent major surgery; removing tumours from his bowel and lymph nodes resulting in the instillation of a stoma.”

The statement, which had been written by fellow band members Connor Brooker and Brock Weston, went on to describe Jordan as an “incredibly strong” person. They added that he is “determined to fight” the disease.

In the statement, the band also described how Jordan has begun experiencing symptoms “months ago” but had allegedly been “sent away from emergency (care) and a GP repeatedly”. They went on to say that his “devastating diagnosis came completely out of the blue” after he had spent “months in constant pain”. It was when he was finally sent for a scan he learned of his cancer.

Music star Jordan Brunoli, one third of the band BUGS, has been diagnosed with incurable stage four colon cancer at the age of just 29. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

The band then let their 14,000 followers know that they had set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to help Jordan, his partner and his family through the difficult time. The page reads: “ Considering the ongoing costs that specialist appointments, medical treatments, medicines and quality of life assistance have the potential to amount to we are asking for financial help to support him and his partner, through this period.

“ We’re hopeful all the people who have supported our music over the years can dig deep and offer us a hand. Any amount of assistance is greatly appreciated. Let’s get this big bug boy feeling good so we can all see him tearing it up on stage again ASAP!”

Jordan was also described as an “incredible son, loving partner and lifelong friend to many” who has always been “dedicated and hardworking” by his bandmates on the page. An update written yesterday, (Thursday July 10), confirmed that Jordan has begun his first round of chemotherapy.

More than $94,000 has been raised towards a goal of $100,000 via the page at the time of writing. Many messages of support have also been left on the band’s Instagram page. “Devastating to hear. Sending so much love and strength to you all and Jordan who is a hugely influential human to the music scene here , so inspiring from the get go,” one said.

A second wrote: “Praying for healing hands over you & caring for you Jordan, and for your body’s strength in fighting this and recovering. Sending so much love and healing vibes your way.”