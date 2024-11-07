Mikkey Dee, the former drummer of English heavy metal band Motörhead took to his Instagram to share his anger over false rumours that he has died.

Musician Mikkey Dee shared a photograph of an article that claimed he had died on his Instagram. Along with the photo, he wrote: “NO! I AM NOT DEAD!

“I am very much alive and kicking, although angry as a MF!!!

“How low can you go, you absolute pest of a human being!? This is so inappropriate and potentially harmful. Spreading rumors that I have died is wrong on so many levels. Let's keep reporting these bastards and let's put some pressure on Facebook to deal with this problem. //Mikkey

“P.S. I have marked the photos "Fake" in red so not to spread the rumors further.”

Following his Instagram post, many fans shared their thoughts on the fake death rumour article. One wrote:”….scared me dude! ❤️,” whilst another wrote:” Ditto - I agree with your Every Word and so Happy you're still here with us METAL Friend. Much Love Always ❤️”

Three days before he posted about the fake death rumours, musician Mikkey Dee also took to Instagram to thank his fans for their birthday wishes and wrote: “I want to take a moment and thank you all for the massive amount of greetings I got on my birthday! Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Who is musician Mikkey Dee?

Mikkey Dee is a Greek-Swedish rock musician who was best known for being the drummer of English heavy metal band Motörhead. According to Drummer World, “Dee is currently the drummer for the German rock band Scorpions with whom he became a permanent band member in September 2016.

“Mikkey Dee was born in Gothenburg, Sweden, to a Greek father and a Swedish mother.

He began his musical career with local bands Nadir and Geisha. His favourite drummer is Ian Paice.”