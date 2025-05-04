Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A series of TikTok videos featuring Singapore-based general practitioner Dr Samuel Choudhury and content creator Darshen Kuna has gone viral, leading to widespread speculation about the nature of their relationship.

The duo’s viral TikTok series follows their travel adventures, with Dr Samuel carefully planning each itinerary and Darshen playfully narrating the journey through his signature line, “My name is Darshen.” Their chemistry in these videos has led many viewers to label them as "couple goals."​

Despite the public's curiosity, both Samuel and Darshen have maintained that they are "besties." In response to a comment referring to Darshen as his "partner," Dr Samuel replied, "lab partner," adding to the ambiguity surrounding their relationship status.​

Speculation has also arisen regarding Samuel's marital status, as he is often seen wearing a ring on his ring finger. However, there is no public record or statement confirming this, as his content primarily focuses on medical education and travel experiences with Darshen.​

On Valentine’s Day on February 14, Darshen posted a compilation video of him and Samuel, captioning it: “pov: you don’t need a valentine cos you have your bestie.”

In a recent video, Samuel shared a clip of himself enjoying a scenic mountain view, captioned: “He doesn’t know it yet, but in 5 days, people all around the world will find his wife and kids that he never knew existed.” The post appears to reference comments from followers who claimed he was secretly married with children.

Samuel, known on TikTok as @drsamuelgp, has gained a significant following by sharing medical lessons through storytelling and skincare science, with over 520,000 followers on TikTok.

According to Raffles Medical Group, Dr Samuel is a family physician with a decade of experience. He graduated from the National University of Singapore and holds a Master of Public Health, along with postgraduate diplomas in Family Medicine and Family Practice Dermatology.

Meanwhile, Darshen, a comedian and content creator with over 1 million followers on TikTok under the name @kdarshen, has also garnered attention for his work. In addition to his collaborations with Samuel, he has produced content addressing social issues and has been involved in community work, including supporting children in underprivileged areas.​

What are the LGBTQ rights in Singapore?

In November 2022, Singapore’s parliament repealed Section 377A, a British colonial-era law that criminalised sex between men. The move marked a “historic milestone” for LGBTQ+ rights, with activists celebrating the end of what many called a discriminatory and stigmatising law.

However, in the same sitting, the government passed a constitutional amendment to protect the legal definition of marriage as between a man and a woman, effectively blocking any future legal path to marriage equality.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called the changes a “balanced, wise step forward”, while LGBTQ+ groups, including Pink Dot, welcomed the repeal but expressed concern over the lack of further legal rights.