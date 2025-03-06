Nacho Vidal: Spanish porn star under investigation for manslaughter after man died during toad venom ritual

A Spanish porn star is being investigated for manslaughter after a man died during a ritual involving toad venom.

Nacho Vidal, 46, along with two other individuals, was arrested on May 29, following an 11-month investigation, according to a statement from Spain’s Guardia Civil law enforcement agency. His lawyer, David Salvador, confirmed the arrest with CNN.

The three suspects reportedly appeared before a judge on the same day. They were released provisionally while investigations continue.

The incident took place in July 2019 in the town of Enguera, near Valencia in eastern Spain. According to police, the man died during what they described as a “mystical ritual involving the inhalation of venomous vapors from the Bufo alvarius toad.”

Nacho Vidal, 46, along with two other individuals, was arrested on May 29, following an 11-month investigation. | Getty Images

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased or the two other individuals arrested alongside Vidal. However, Vidal's lawyer stated that the victim had used the toad venom before and had wanted to experience it again.

Vidal is a well known figure in the adult film industry and has appeared in at least 10,000 scenes over a 26-year career, according to his website.

