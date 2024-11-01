Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova has suffered an “incredibly painful” injury following a freak accident during rehearsals.

The Ukrainian professional dancer was rehearsing for Saturday’s pre-recorded pro dance routine when she fell and landed on her hand. Nadyia’s accident resulted in an “incredibly painful” broken bone in her thumb.

The 35-year-old was treated by on-site medical staff. A source told The Sun: “Nadiya was training with the other pros when she fell. Her thumb basically snapped and it looked incredibly painful.

“Everyone crowded around her. Nadiya’s thumb was badly swollen and bruised, but she doesn’t want to let anyone down and is adamant she can do the pre-recorded number.

“A doctor eventually cleared her and she’ll be able to film, but might be treated with kid gloves by fellow pros. Nadiya will be there on Saturday for the live show, too — she’s adamant the show must quite literally go on.”

Nadiya was partnered with Olympic swimmer Tom Dean, with the pair eliminated in the first week of the competition. However, she has continued to take part in the group dances with her fellow professionals.

It’s the latest in a series of crises the hit BBC show has been hit with. Following the bombshell BBC report into allegations of bullying on the show, injuries and medical emergencies have hit the Strictly class of 2024.

While the now-eliminated TV host Nick Knowles was forced to miss a week of the competition due to a knee injury, there was fresh worries after returning professional dancer Amy Dowden collapsed after last Saturday’s live show.

The Welsh dancer, who returned to the show for the first time since 2022 after battling breast cancer, is set to miss this upcoming show after being rushed to hospital. Lauren Oakley for the dancer to lead rehearsals and dance with Amy’s partner, JB Gill of JLS fame.