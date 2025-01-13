Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

American actor Ryan Dorsey pays tribute to his ex-wife on heavenly birthday.

Ryan Dorsey has shared an emotional tribute to ex-wife Naya Rivera five years after she died. On what would have been the Glee actress's 38th birthday (January 12) her ex-husband shared a post on Instagram that read: “Happy Heavenly Birthday. 5 birthdays since you’ve been gone.

“Thoughts everyday about how it went wrong. The memories attached to places, Still see all the things, see all our faces. Visions of happiness and sadness, 15 years flash by when I hear a certain song. I shake my head often still in disbelief, They say time heals all, but all is not grief.

“Doing the best I can for our JoJo Binx. As the time goes by, I'm often alone and sit and think. I think more of our better times, Like this picture from the past, but it still fucking stings. So give Emmy and Lucy one good rub, And if you’re reading this, Be kind to the one’s you love, You’ll never know when you give your last hug.”

Naya Rivera was best known for playing Santana Lopez in the musical TV series Glee. On July 8, 2020, the actress rented a boat in Lake Piru in California with her four-year-old Staff who were concerned when the boat didn’t return on time and went looking for them. Her son was found with his lifes jacket on the boat but Naya was nowhere to be seen.

The actress was reported missing and after five days her body was found. An autopsy report determined her cause of death was due to accidental drowning, and its believed she saved her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, by putting him back on the boat.

Ryan Dorsey has since raised their son Josey Hollis Dorsey, who is now 9. The former couple got married in 2014 but split in 2017 - their divorce was finalised a year later. However, despite a tumultuous relationship Ryan has continued to pay heartfelt tributes to his ex-wife on birthdays and anniversaries.

