The iconic Neighbours actress Nicky Whelan has moved back to Australia after living in Hollywood for 18 years. The actress, 43, played Pepper Steiger in the popular Aussie soap from 2006 to 2007. Nicky left the soap and moved to LA to make it big in America.

Nicky Whelan starred in films such as Hall Pass, Dangerous Methods and 72 Hours. However, according to reports she has now moved back to Melbourne after work dried up and she split from her boyfriend.

According to the Herald Sun Nicky said: “There are so many productions being made here and nothing being made in LA,' Nicky admitted, revealing she's already enlisted local talent agents to look for work Down Under.

“I have been in LA for 18 years so I've nearly spent half my life there. I was like 25 or 26 when I moved but I'm really drawn to being back home at the moment.” She added “'I'm single so I can travel and I'm like a gypsy.”

The actress was in a relationship with Sydney bar manager Steven Hiles. She was in a previous relationship with actor Frank Grillo and was married to NFL Kerry Rhodes but they split just weeks after getting married.

Neighbours fans will be hoping Nicky Whelan returns to the soap as Pepper Seiger. Despite only being in the soap for a brief stint, the character’s storylines included a same-sex kiss, a hostage situation and cervical dysplasia.

