Shanika Ocean, who starred in the Netflix series You, has warned women to take caution after a hooded man tried to get into her car while at a traffic light stop in London.

Netflix and BBC star Shanika Ocean has issued an urgent warning to women after she was left terrified by an encounter at a traffic light stop in London.

The actress, who stared in hit Netflix series You and the BBC show Make Me Famous, shared a video of the terrifying moment a hooded man pulled at her car door while she was stationary with followers on Instagram. The footage showed a man repeatedly pull at the door handle in an attempt to gain access to the car she was driving and creepily smiling at Ocean, while the actress shouted at the man: “Get off of my f***ing door!”

The incident happened at a traffic light stop on Dock Street in the centre of London at around 10.30pm, with Ocean about to turn onto the Limehouse Link Tunnel. She told her followers in a video after the incident: "I don't really remember what happened next - somehow I managed to swerve around him and drive off.”

Ocean issued an urgent waring for drivers, especially women, to lock their doors while they are inside, adding that after he was unsuccessful at trying to open her passenger door, he circled the car trying the rear doors. She said: "Obviously it's just a horrible, horrible experience. Just make sure you lock your car doors. London isn't safe at all.”

The Silent Witness actress added: "You can't walk with your phone out because it will probably get stolen by these guys on electric bikes, make sure your car doors are locked because you're going to get weirdos trying to get into your car.

“I wasn't even going to call the police but I was like - nah I should, because obviously this could happen to someone else this evening. I said I've got a video of him, I've got a description and they said oh ok, we'll sort an appointment next week and you can discuss it then because he did gun signs.

"There is no police, this guy is still lurking out there. To anyone, make sure you lock your car doors. And especially women, when you're driving alone - London just isn't safe any more at all and I'm literally like - thank God my doors were locked. I dread to think what would have happened if they were not."

The Met Police confirmed that the force is aware of the incident. The force said: "We are aware of footage showing an incident on 15 June in Dock Street, E1.