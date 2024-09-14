Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fresh contender for the next James Bond has emerged following the release of a new Netflix show.

The Netflix action film Rebel Ridge has just debuted and is quickly gaining recognition as one of the platform's standout offerings. It has also catapulted its lead actor, Aaron Pierre, into the spotlight. With this newfound fame, fans are already envisioning Pierre as a potential successor to the role of 007, due in part to both his striking looks and penchant for action scenes.

James Bond’s cinematic future has been somewhat up in the air recently, after filmmakers MGM were bought out by Amazon. The digital giants are reportedly working on a multi-movie storyline - but it’s now been three years since Daniel Craig’s final outing in No Time To Die.

Also touted for the role are the likes of Henry Cavill, Jonathan Bailey and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with the latter rumoured to have even been offered a contract to take the mantle by producers.

Though Pierre was already familiar to some viewers from his roles in The Underground Railroad, Genius, Old, and Foe, Rebel Ridge has introduced him to a wider audience. Matt Mahler of MovieWeb described Pierre as “the epitome of stardom,” with many now eager to see him take on a major franchise or superhero role.

“Everyone needs to watch Rebel Ridge now. Aaron Pierre is going to be one of our next movie stars & would be an amazing James Bond too if the whole superhero thing doesn’t work out!” tweeted @LanternUpdates.

Also posting on X, @MelFreelance said: “45 minutes into Rebel Ridge I googled if Aaron Pierre was British and yes he is going to be the next James Bond.” @blairbrosmusic added: “Aaron Pierre is the next 007 and there’s no longer a debate about it. Also go watch Rebel Ridge today on Netflix.”