K-pop girl group NewJeans have been barred from pursuing solo careers independently after an appeal to terminate their exclusive contract with their record label was denied by Seoul High Court.

The legal dispute began last September when the group accused ADOR of bullying, harassment, and subterfuge. By November, the members filed a formal request to terminate their contracts, citing repeated breaches. They also held an emergency press conference warning that unless the issues were resolved, they would leave the label.

The court’s decision on Tuesday (June 18) means members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein must continue their contractual obligations with ADOR or risk facing penalties.

In a statement following the ruling, ADOR said: “We sincerely appreciate the court’s decision. We hope that this ruling will serve as an opportunity for the members to return to their rightful place as NewJeans and resume their activities. As they approach their third debut anniversary next month, ADOR is committed to providing full support for the artists’ further growth and success.”

The label, a subsidiary of HYBE, warned that allowing unilateral exits from contracts could have damaging effects on the wider music industry.

“This decision was made to prevent confusion and potential harm to third parties, including advertisers,” ADOR stated. “Allowing unilateral terminations of exclusive contracts and independent activities without legal procedures could undermine investment in the entertainment industry and destabilise the K-pop sector.”

However, South Korea’s Ministry of Employment and Labour later dismissed the harassment allegations. In response to the press conference, ADOR expressed regret that it was held “without sufficient review” and before they had responded to the legal notice.

Subsequently, ADOR filed a lawsuit to confirm that the group’s contract remained legally binding.

“It was necessary to clarify to both the artist and all relevant stakeholders that our exclusive contract cannot be unilaterally terminated based solely on the claims from one side,” the label said.

“We believe it is important to clarify any misunderstanding that the exclusive contract with the artist has been lawfully terminated, as this could lead to the artist engaging in entertainment activities in violation of the existing agreement.”

ADOR has denied all allegations made against it.