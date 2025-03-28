Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nick Mudimba had worked at KTN and Switch TV before joining CGTN Africa as a senior reporter.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News anchor Nick Mudimba has died after collapsing at home. Tributes have been paid to Nick on his Instagram account and one friend wrote: “My best friend, my bro, chief, so Wednesday we will not have coffee as planned on Sato?... rest well but still in shock, until I view your body, maybe I will believe,” whilst Kush Tracey wrote: “Rest well.”

NTV’s Ben Kitili wrote: "March and death have robbed us of yet another colleague. Friend, sports banter mate, neighbor, lovely soul. Fly with the angels, Nick Mudimba,” whilst Citizen TV’s Mashirima Kapombe said: "Eternal rest grant unto Nick Mudimba, and let perpetual light shine upon him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Mudimba’s funeral is taking place on April 5 and Citizen Digital reported that “Late CGTN journalist Nick Mudimba will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Dudi, Gem constituency, Siaya County (Kenya), on April 5, 2025.”

News anchor Nick Mudimba dies after collapsing at home, when is his funeral? Photo: nickmudimba/Instagram | Photo: nickmudimba/Instagram

Citizen Digital also reported that “Mudimba tragically passed away on Sunday after suddenly collapsing at his home.Reports indicate that Mudimba was undergoing treatment after developing health complications, including high uric acid levels. According to his family, the famed journalist took his prescribed medication, only for him to collapse and begin convulsing.”

TV producer Kirigo Euna took to Facebook to share her thoughts on Nick Mudimba and wrote: “I still don’t have the right words to mourn Nick Mudimba. It feels like a terrible dream-one I wish I could wake up from.

“Nick was an exceptional journalist, the kind that every newsroom needs but is lucky to have. He was incredibly versatile-tech-savvy, sharp, and gifted with the ability to turn any story into something compelling for the audience. His dedication, combined with his infectious energy and warm personality, made him a force to be reckoned with. He had a way of forging genuine connections wherever he went, and the outpouring of grief we see now is proof of the many lives he touched.

“He was a rising star in our industry, a promising professional with so much more to give.”