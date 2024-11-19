Neymar spends £43m on a luxurious Dubai apartment
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Brazilian legend signed the deal for the Bugatti Residence elite Sky Mansion at the very top of the futuristic building in Dubai at a ceremony on November 18.
The star striker, who now plays for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, was joined by his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi at the ceremony.
The couple recently rekindled their romance after a break-up and Bruna and their daughter Mavie are expected to join him at the lavish apartment. Neymar's super deluxe home on the 52nd floor has its own sky pool and a special lift that will whisk his car all the way to the top storey.
The startling-looking block has 182 exclusive homes and is just two hours away from Neymar's club by private jet.
A sales brochure for the residence states: "Unmatched craftsmanship and exquisite finishes that set a new standard for opulence will be at the heart of the living spaces curated for Bugatti Residences."
Neymar is raking in an amazing £138 million-a-year salary in Saudi Arabia. But some pundits say Al Hilal is considering terminating his contract over his months recovering from a cruciate ligament injury. Neymar has played just seven times in 15 months since his move to Saudi Arabia.
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.