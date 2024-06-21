Nicky Butt: Ex-Manchester United footballer banned from driving after admitting to breaking motorcyclist's leg in road crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 49-year-old ex-midfielder admitted to causing serious injury by careless driving. He was slapped with a 12-month driving ban and was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work following a hearing at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.
Butt was driving his £100,000 Range Rover when he struck the motorcyclist in the accident. He was driving his son to football training in Burnley at around 8.10pm on October 17, 2022 and, following a “momentary lapse of concentration”, he pulled out in front of a Honda motor bike ridden by Adam Fielding, 28.
Mr Fielding was subsequently hospitalised after suffering from a broken leg, alongside other injuries. He spent two weeks in hospital following the crash and had metal rod inserted into his left leg.
Mr Fielding also lost his job as a result of the injuries and suffered psychological damage and well as continuing prolonged pain, the court heard during the trial. Butt admitted to the charges, telling the court and Mr Fielding: “I could not be more sorry.”
Alongside his driving ban and unpaid work order, the former footballer was told to pay a £140 government surcharge and £85 legal costs.
Butt was known to football fans for his time at Manchester United, where he made 270 appearances from 1992 until 2004. He then moved to Newcastle United, where he made 134 appearances until leaving for China in 2010.
Returning to the UK, Butt returned to Manchester United as a coach for the development team. He is currently the Salford FC chief executive officer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.