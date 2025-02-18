Hollywood couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's home was broken into, according to TMZ. | CBS via Getty Images

Hollywood couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's home was broken into, according to TMZ.

The gossip outlet said an intruder broke into their Los Angeles-area residence over the weekend. The unidentified individual reportedly smashed a glass window to gain access to the property.

Neither Kidman nor Urban were home at the time, but a house staff member arrived and startled the intruder, who immediately fled the scene. It remains unclear if anything was stolen. According to TMZ's sources, the couple will need to inspect their home upon their return to determine if any belongings are missing.

As of now, no arrests have been made, but law enforcement continues to investigate the break-in. Authorities have not released any additional details about the suspect or potential motives.