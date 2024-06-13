Youtuber and prankster Niko Omilana. Photo by Instagram/Nico. | Instagram/Nico

Several candidates under the name of Youtube prankster Niko Omilana have registered for the 2024 general election in different constituencies.

Police have been "made aware of a potential electoral matter" after multiple general election candidates were registered under the name of a YouTube prankster.

The name Niko Omilana is listed an independent candidate in 11 constituencies across England and Scotland, including the prime minister’s Richmond and Northallerton.

Omilana appears to have alluded to the circumstances on his social media channels, in which he has declared that he has "decided to run for prime minister" and wants to "remove" Rishi Sunak from politics.

The social media star is also supposedly listed to stand in Leeds East, Leeds South, Coventry South, Greenwich and Woolwich, North West Essex, Bermondsey and Old Southwark, Birmingham Perry Barr, Dundee Central, Stockton West and Ealing Southall.

Each of the candidates shares Omilana’s name, but is registered under a different address and their nomination papers were signed by different people.

The Electoral Commission said: "We are aware that the same person has been nominated as a candidate in a number of constituencies at the general election. Candidates must confirm in their nomination papers that they are not standing in any other constituency.

"It is an offence for an individual to provide false information on nomination papers when applying to stand as a candidate, including to falsely confirm that they are not standing in another constituency."

They added that if that has happened then it becomes a police matter. So, just who is Youtuber Niko Omilana, what other pranks is he known for and what exactly has he said about the upcoming general election?

Who is Youtuber Niko Omilana?

Omilana, whose full name is Nikolas, is a 26-year-old YouTube comedian from London who has gained popularity for his parody videos, original comedic sketches, and various vlog entries. He has also been popular on his Instagram account, which has gained over 2.8 million followers.

He was born to an English mother and a Yoruba Nigerian father, and moved to Staffordshire after the divorce of his parents. He previously worked for BuzzFeed before finding fame on YouTube.

He has more than seven million subscribers to his YouTube channel. One of his most popular videos is a parody of the Drake and Future song "Jumpman" which has amassed more than a million views.

He uploaded his first video on YouTube in 2009, and his father made an appearance in that video. He started his current channel is June 2011 at the age of 13 where he first created videos of football game FIFA, as well as skits.

What pranks is Niko Omilana known for?

The most popular series on Omilana’s channel is the "Fake Employee Prank" which he has carried out in many major stores like McDonald's, Subway, Apple Store, Asda, Tesco, Ikea and Starbucks. As a result, he was supposedly banned from every Ikea and Asda Store in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

He has also managed to successfully sneak in to some of Logan Paul’s boxing matches. In August 2018 during the KSI vs. Logan Paul fight he was able to sneak into the ring and made multiple prank interviews with celebrities such as Jake Paul, Logan Paul and Shannon Briggs.

In November the next year, he successfully got back in the ring during the KSI vs. Logan Paul boxing rematch - although he was quickly kicked out by the security guards.

In January 2020, he disguise himself as a man called "Reng Sayeed", who was meant to resemble a Saudi prince, to attend the Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib boxing event as he had been blacklisted from the event due to his previous Ringside pranks.

He managed to get into the VIP section, but despite that security personnel arrested him for not having ID and banned him from the event. The police were called and he had to give his true identity to be released.

What has Niko Omilana said about politics?

Omilana has previously spoken out on political issues. He is known for trolling the English Defence League (EDL). In May 2018 he released one of his earlier viral videos where he trolled the EDL.

In the video, he was accompanied by his friend Keith who pretended to be his father. Together, they acted as "EDL TV" and attended the EDL protest. He managed to interview several members of the EDL including the organiser of the protest, who had even banned legitimate news networks from filming the protest but allowed Omilana’s fictitious news network to attend.

During his interview with the EDL, he purposefully interrupted his interview, called them schmucks and trolled them. After they realised he was trolling them, they informed the police, who then put the stop on Omilana’s mock interviews.

Then, in March 2021, Omilana announced he was going to be a candidate for the 2021 London mayoral elections. He started campaigning in April, and later that same month he told then prime minister Boris Johnson to "shush".

At the end of the mayoral elections, Niko placed fifth place with 2% of the votes, and during a brief interview with the BBC News after the announcement he stated that he had stood in the election "for the vibes". He did, however, receive nearly 50,000 votes and pushed actor Laurence Fox to sixth place.

What has Niko Omilana said about the 2024 general election?

Addressing the multiple Niko Omilana candidates, the YouTuber said in one video: "We will remove Rishi and on top of this, we have done the impossible. We attempted to run Niko Omilana in multiple places across the country, and somehow we managed to make it happen.