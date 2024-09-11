BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst offered emotional support to a grieving mother who is seeking justice for her 12-year-old son who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident.

Louise Slater tearfully recounted the loss of her son, Keaton, who was struck by a BMW while walking home from school in Coventry three months ago. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Dolars Aleksanders, fled the scene and is now wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is believed to have escaped to Latvia.

On Wednesday’s edition of BBC Breakfast, Nina could be heard gently comforting her, saying, "You're doing great” as Louise shared her grief.

Louise expressed how the tragedy has deeply affected her family, stating, "Every time we grieve, we get angry because it's only round the corner from us as well. We go down there to just have that reflection time, just to try and say to him that we're gonna get justice for him."

The West Midlands Police continue their investigation, with a spokersperson saying: “Our focus remains on getting justice for Keaton and his family as soon as we possibly can." Despite initial assurances from police that Aleksanders could not leave the country, Louise revealed her frustration at learning that he had fled, leaving her feeling "deflated."

