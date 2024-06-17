Noel Edmonds interview descends into chaos as he swears and insults Ed Balls

Ms Caufield explained to Good Morning hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls that there was ‘a tsunami of children’ experiencing mental health issues since the covid-19 pandemic. [credit: ITV]

An ITV daytime show has been forced to apologise after a household name shocked viewers with his bad language.

Noel Edmonds’ interview on Good Morning Britain descended into chaos as Susanna Reid had to apologise for him swearing live on-air.

The broadcaster, 75, has also been criticised by viewers for making a jab at Ed Balls’ weight after Mr Blobby joined them on the ITV show on Monday.

Edmonds came on the programme to discuss his life in New Zealand, revealing that he owns an old English pub called the Bugger Inn.

GMB presenter Reid told Edmonds to “steady” himself in response, prompting him to say: “No, that’s perfectly acceptable language.”

Reid argued that it might be allowed in New Zealand but Edmonds doubled down, claiming it was acceptable in the UK as well.

She responded: “I’ll have to apologise for that just in case there are families that don’t think so.”

The breakfast show’s anchor quickly changed topics by asking about his relationship with Mr Blobby, who featured on his former variety show Noel’s House Party.

After Edmonds said he speaks to the character “most days”, they were reunited on the show.

As Mr Blobby hugged Edmonds, he said he had a “funny feeling” that the large pink and yellow-polka dotted figure would join them.

He added: “The only thing that could be said about this, he makes Ed look slim” prompting a shocked response from the former politician before they cut to a commercial.