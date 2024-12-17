Northern Exposure actress Diane Delano dies aged 67

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

17th Dec 2024, 8:15am
An actress who was a fixture in top US TV shows has died aged 67.

Diane Delano appeared as St Barbara Semanski in Northern Exposure, and also in LA Law, St Elsewhere, Days of Our Lives and Popular.

She was most prominent in comedies, such as Growing Pains, Perfect Strangers, thirtysomething, Doogie Howser, M.D., Quantum Leap, 3rd Rock From The Sun, Mike & Molly, 2 Broke Girls and Pen15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She also played Sister Beech in the 2006 remake of horror film The Wicker Man - a film that was slated by critics.

Actress Diane Delano at the Los Angeles premiere of the comedy film "Surf School" in 2006 at the Crest Theatre in Westwood, Californiaplaceholder image
Actress Diane Delano at the Los Angeles premiere of the comedy film "Surf School" in 2006 at the Crest Theatre in Westwood, California | Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Diane's agent told American celebrity website TMZ that she died at her home in Los Angeles on Friday after a brief illness. An official cause of death was not released.

She also had film roles in the 2004 version of The Ladykillers with Tom Hanks, and Paradise: A Town of Sinners and Saints.

Related topics:Hollywood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice