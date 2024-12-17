An actress who was a fixture in top US TV shows has died aged 67.

Diane Delano appeared as St Barbara Semanski in Northern Exposure, and also in LA Law, St Elsewhere, Days of Our Lives and Popular.

She was most prominent in comedies, such as Growing Pains, Perfect Strangers, thirtysomething, Doogie Howser, M.D., Quantum Leap, 3rd Rock From The Sun, Mike & Molly, 2 Broke Girls and Pen15.

She also played Sister Beech in the 2006 remake of horror film The Wicker Man - a film that was slated by critics.

Actress Diane Delano at the Los Angeles premiere of the comedy film "Surf School" in 2006 at the Crest Theatre in Westwood, California | Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Diane's agent told American celebrity website TMZ that she died at her home in Los Angeles on Friday after a brief illness. An official cause of death was not released.

She also had film roles in the 2004 version of The Ladykillers with Tom Hanks, and Paradise: A Town of Sinners and Saints.