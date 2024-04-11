OJ Simpson dead: Controversial former NFL star dies aged 76 after cancer battle
One of the most controversial high-profile Americans of all time, OJ Simpson, has died aged 76. The former NFL player stood trial for the double-murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in the 90s but was later acquitted in the 90s.
According to a statement released by his family on Thursday (April 11), he died on Wednesday in Las Vegas surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He reportedly had been battling prostate cancer in recent years and was in hospice care within the past few months after his health deteriorated.
The statement read: “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family.”
The news of O.J.'s cancer diagnosis initially circulated in February, according to TMZ. However, O.J. reportedly denied being in hospice but did not address the cancer report. He did however mention his cancer diagnosis in 2023 in a video he published on X, saying he’d “caught” some type of cancer but had fought it.
