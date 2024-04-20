OJ Simpson's business credit card to be auctioned off

OJ Simpson died of cancer last month at the age of 76.

OJ Simpson’s credit card is being auctioned - two weeks after his death.

The American footballer-turned-actor - who became most famous for being charged with but acquitted of the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994 - died on April 10 from prostate cancer.

Now his Bank of America credit card is going under the hammer, reports celebrity website TMZ. The news site says that a man called Jonathan Lepore is selling the business account card, which expired last year, after he bought it on eBay last summer for $70, to add to his collection of sporting memorabilia. He intended to give it to his father, who knew OJ and Nicole Brown Simpson in the 1980s and 1990s.

But OJ’s death he decided to put it up for sale with Goldin Auctions. At midday British time on Saturday it had a bid of $130 registered - and the auction ends on Thursday. The auctioneers say: “The card itself displays mild peripheral wear and small spots of light discoloration. The reverse side authorized signature section has not been signed, and the card expired in Jan. 2023.”

Goldin founder and CEO Ken Goldin told TMZ: "With OJ's recent passing, this card is a small piece of that story and we could see some exciting numbers at auction."