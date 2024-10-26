Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All five albums from One Direction’s back catalogue have re-entered the Top 40 chart this week, as fans revisit the band's music following the tragic death of former member Liam Payne.

The highest-charting album, Midnight Memories from 2013, placed at No. 13, followed by Four at No. 22, Take Me Home at No. 25, and the group’s debut album Up All Night at No. 38.

One Direction’s impact extended into the singles chart as well, with “Night Changes” reaching a new high at No. 6, “Story of My Life” at No. 9, and their breakout hit “What Makes You Beautiful” at No. 23. Payne’s own solo work also saw renewed interest, with three tracks re-charting outside the Top 40.

Payne, who tragically died last week at the age of 31 following a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, had faced a well-documented battle with mental health issues, including struggles with addiction, agoraphobia, and depression.

Reports from sources familiar with toxicology tests suggest Payne may have taken “pink cocaine” - a mix of methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA - alongside crack cocaine and benzodiazepine.

In response to Payne’s untimely death, a petition advocating for improved mental health support within the entertainment industry has gained over 124,000 signatures. The petition, dubbed “Liam’s Law,” seeks to establish legislation that would mandate regular mental health assessments, adequate rest periods, and on-set mental health professionals for artists, as well as ongoing support throughout their careers.

Numerous figures from the music industry, including former X Factor star Katie Waissel and ex-Take That singer Robbie Williams, have expressed support for the proposed legislation, stressing on the need for structural changes to protect those working in the spotlight. “Liam’s Law” would aim to ensure that artists receive the mental health resources they need as they navigate the pressures of fame, providing a lasting legacy in Payne’s memory.

Payne first rose to fame after auditioning for The X Factor at just 14, later finding worldwide success with One Direction.