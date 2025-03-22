Among them was Anna Polly, who fell to her death from the balcony of a hotel where she was shooting a threesome scene with two men.
Real name Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, the 27-year-old died after falling from the balcony of the hotel in Nova Iguacu, in Baixada Fluminense, in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, on Thursday, January 23.
Here is a list of porn stars who have died so far.
1. Anna Polly (Died January 23)
Anna, who was popular in Brazil, had reportedly gone to the hotel to film a threesome scene with two men, according to local media reports. Her boyfriend, Pedro Henrique, has reportedly said: "All the information about the case is already in the hands of the police and they are investigating. If someone is to blame, they will pay and the culprit will be found."
It is currently unclear if she fell accidentally or if her death was the result of a criminal deed. The two men who were with her in the hotel reportedly gave conflicting accounts of what happened but were released by the police after being questioned. | Newsflash/NX Photo: Newsflash/NX
2. Roman Mercury (Died at the end of February)
Adult film star and OnlyFans model Roman Mercury has died aged 45 after suffering a heart attack, just one year after the death of his husband. | X/@romanmercury_ Photo: X/@romanmercury_
3. Tim Kruger (Died March 1)
Real name Marcel Bonn, the founder of gay porn site TimTales, reportedly died aged 44 due to a "tragic, yet simple accident at home." According to his partner, there were no drugs involved, nor was there any indication of foul play or suicide. | Instagram
4. OnlyFans model and influencer Julie Diablotine, also known as Juli Luxie, has been found dead at home at the age of 21.
OnlyFans model and influencer Julie Diablotine, also known as Juli Luxie, has been found dead at home at the age of 21. Photo by Instagram/@lajuliepop. | Instagram/@lajuliepop Photo: Instagram/@lajuliepop
