Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

The Ten Pound Poms actress gave birth on March 6 and the couple shared the happy news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of them holding their newborn’s tiny hand.

Confirming their daughter’s name, they wrote in the caption: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright... 06.03.25."

Keegan, 37, and Wright, also 37, have been married since 2015 and first announced their pregnancy in December 2024. At the time, they posted a photo of Michelle cradling her baby bump in a white outfit while Mark walked toward her. Alongside a baby emoji, they wrote: "2025 is going to be a special one for us..."

Last month, Brassic star Keegan revealed she was looking forward to taking time off to focus on being a mother. "I’m going to take a good chunk of time off to enjoy being a mum," she told MailOnline. "I’m never normally at home in the summer, I’ve always been away working, so I can’t wait."

Wright, known for keeping his personal life private, recently opened up about his excitement about becoming a dad.

"I’m just excited for the whole process," he told The Sun. "A parent shapes you. If you haven't got a good upbringing, you can still end up being a good person, but if you've got good parents, like we have, you're going out into life (with) a massive head start."

He also praised his own father, saying: "My dad is everything you'd dream (of) in a dad. He's always put us first, no matter what, whether that was financially or in terms of love and care. We've always felt so loved and that's one of the most important things for any parent - to make your child feel loved and to (let) them know (you're) there."

Their announcement has prompted well-wishes from their friends and followers. Fellow actress Natalie Anderson wrote: “Oh what beautiful news!!! Congratulations to you both darling!”. TV show Coronation Street also commented: “Congratulations to you both💖 Love from everyone here at Corrie x.”