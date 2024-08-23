Ozzy Osbourne reveals death of 'good friend' Rocky his Pomeranian dog

Ozzy Osbourne has announced the death of his Pomeranian dog Rocky | Getty Images for The Recording A

Ozzy Osbourne has shown his softer side as he announced the death of his Pomeranian dog Rocky, calling him his “good friend”.

Music legend Ozzy Osbourne has revealed his sadness at the death of his "good friend" - his beloved dog, Rocky. The Black Sabbath star announced the death of his treasured Pomeranian via social media on Thursday (August 22).

"Two days ago I lost my good friend Rocky who has been at my side for 15 years," the 75-year-old Ironman singer wrote. "I’ll see you on the other side my friend. I love you always."

The pet had become something of a social media star through the rock star's social media channels, with Ozzy posting videos of him headbanging to classics such as Crazy Train, and referring to the pooch as his "number one fan". In response to the news, the official Black Sabbath Facebook account shared a photo of Ozzy and Rocky with the band's iconic guitarist Tony Iommi, with the caption, "Rest in Peace Rocky".

The news comes as the Birmingham-born singer, famed for his solo material as well as his time with legendary rockers Sabbath, continues to live with Parkinson's disease. Though sidelined from touring due to his ongoing health issues, the star has announced he will be at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 19 in Cleveland.

"It’s still hard to believe I’m about to be a two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," he said. "I’m really looking forward to attending the induction ceremony in Cleveland this October. More importantly, I am so blessed to have had such an incredible career with amazing fans who have stuck by me through thick and thin over the years."

Osbourne was previously inducted to the hall of fame as a member of Black Sabbath, but this time he will be named as a solo artist, having sold millions of albums under his own name, including the likes of Bark at the Moon and No More Tears.

A mainstay of popular culture for decades, he found a renewed fanbase in the early 2000s when MTV screened the reality show, The Osbournes, which documented the often-chaotic life of the family.It featured Ozzy's wife, Sharon, as well as children Jack and Kelly, who became stars in their own right after it was first aired in 2002. The final episode of The Osbournes aired in 2005, having brought MTV its highest ever ratings in both the UK and the US.

Music manager Sharon - who was a judge on shows such as The X Factor and America's Got Talent - herself has also had health challenges in recent years, including a cancer diagnosis in the early 2000s.