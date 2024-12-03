Actor Park Min Jae reportedly dies of a cardiac arrest while travelling in China.

Park Min Jae’s brother Park Jae-hyung shared the news of the actor’s passing on Instagram and wrote: “My beloved brother has gone to rest.” Actor Park Min Jae’s agency Big Title also shared a statement which read: “This is Big Title, the agency of actor Park Min Jae.

“Park Min Jae, a talented actor who loved acting and always gave his best, has passed away.

“We deeply appreciate the love and support he received. Although we can no longer watch his performances, we will proudly remember him as a valued actor of Big Title.

“May he rest in peace.”

According to The Times of India, “Reports state that the actor reportedly died on November 29 while he was in China, The cause of death was revealed to be cardiac arrest.” Park Min Jae is best known for appearing in K-dramas such as ‘Little Women,’ ‘Tomorrow,’ ‘Mr Lee’ ‘The Korea-Khitan War’ and ‘Call It Love.”

Tributes have been pouring in for the actor Park Min Jae on social media. Celien Boston took to Facebook and wrote: “So sad to say Actor park Min Jae who played the role of Park Young Chan in Korean BL, My Damn Business has passed away at the age of 32 due to cardiac arrest while travelling in China.

“Sending deepest condolences to his families and friends in this difficult time.

According to reports, actor Park Min Jae’s funeral is scheduled for December 4.