Popular Thai singer Peck Palitchoke was stabbed in an ‘unprovoked’ attack at a petrol station in Bangkok.

According to reports, the 40-year-old was stabbed in the early hours of August 3 in Bankok’s Bang Kapi district. Officers from Huamark Police Station arrived at the scene around 1.30am to find the singer collapsed on the ground and bleeding heavily from a stab wound to the chin. Emergency responders administered first aid before transferring him to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

According to witnesses, the attack appeared unprovoked. Bystanders quickly restrained the alleged assailant, who was identified as a 21-year-old man named Chutithep. Police seized a 20-centimetre knife believed to have been used in the assault.

During questioning, Chutithep told officers that he acted in self-defence. He denied knowing the singer personally and claimed there was no prior conflict. According to his statement, he was refuelling at the station when he heard a disturbance behind a truck. He claimed he tried to intervene and was punched in the face by Peck, prompting him to retaliate with the knife. He insisted the stabbing was unintentional.

Police have charged Chutithep with illegal possession of a deadly weapon in public and assault causing bodily harm. Additional charges may follow depending on the outcome of Peck’s medical reports.

Peck's management has since issued an update on his condition, confirming that he underwent surgery to suture the wound. “Fortunately, the wound didn’t affect critical nerves, and there was no facial paralysis,” the statement said. “Though he is still hospitalised, his condition is stable.”

Born in 1984, Peck Palitchoke began his entertainment career in 2001 and has since become one of Thailand’s most popular performers, known for chart-topping albums and sold-out concerts nationwide.