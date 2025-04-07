Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peter Andre was protected by 26 police officers after being bombarded by death threats.

The 52-year-old pop star has revealed he suffered a terrifying experience back in the early 1990s during his music heyday as he had been threatened by someone he claims had been stalking him "for a long time".

It prompted a massive response from cops in Australia who turned out in large numbers to keep him safe while he was on tour in his native Australia with singer/rapper Bobby Brown.

In his column for OK! magazine, Peter explained: "It’s strange – I think some people read these terrible [celebrity stalking] stories and somehow don’t believe they’re real. They’re very real. It happens to a lot of people in the public eye."

He went on to share his own experience, explaining: "Now, you may not believe me but it happened to me. In 1992 or 93, I was touring with Bobby Brown in Australia. At one of the concerts in Sydney, there were 26 police at the venue who were present on this particular night because of a series of death threats that had been made to me from someone who’d been stalking me for a long time."

Peter didn't give any more details about the case, but teased he will eventually lift the lid on the scary experience. He added: "One day, I’ll tell the whole story … "

It comes after Peter previously claimed cases of celebrity stalkers seem to be exacerbated by social media because it makes famous people easier to track down.

In a previous column for the publication, he stated: "It’s really interesting because stalking has been going on for years. I remember the 1992 movie, The Bodyguard, focused on the stalking of celebrities. Social media isn’t helping, as it makes it easier to track someone down."

Peter went on to insist he hopes a solution is found to keep stars safe in future. He concluded: "This has been going on for a long time and I hope we find a way to eliminate this sort of thing."