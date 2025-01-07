Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peter Yarrow, a musician and member of the iconic 1960s folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, has died at the age of 86.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grammy-winning artist, best known for the timeless hit "Puff, the Magic Dragon", passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, following a battle with bladder cancer, according to PEOPLE.

Yarrow is survived by his two children, Bethany and Christopher, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Mary Beth McCarthy. Shortly before Christmas, his children provided an update on his health via social media, revealing the extent of his illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As you may know, our beloved father Peter Yarrow has been battling cancer for some time," they wrote on Instagram. "He has kept his doctors in awe at his resilience as he has continued to perform and live life in his own generous and cause-driven way. It has been a long road, and he has been a strong dragon, but right now he is very weak and, at 86, his dragon days are numbered."

Peter Yarrow, a musician and member of the iconic 1960s folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, has died at the age of 86. | Getty Images

They added: "There is Peter Yarrow the folk activist legend, and then there is the man, a deeply compassionate man, who changed the lives of so many people in very personal ways."

Peter, Paul and Mary, comprising Yarrow, Mary Travers, and Paul Stookey, rose to fame in the 1960. The trio released 10 albums during their initial run before disbanding in 1970. Songs like "Blowin' in the Wind" and "If I Had a Hammer" became anthems for the civil rights and anti-war movements.

The group reunited in 1978, producing five more albums over the following decades, with their final release in 2003. Travers passed away in 2009 at the age of 72.