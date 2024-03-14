Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actor Pierce Brosnan has been fined $1,500 (£1,175) after pleading guilty to an illegal hiking charge for walking into a protected Yellowstone hot spring. This comes nearly two months after the former James Bond actor initially pleaded not guilty to trespassing the national park in November 2023.

The 70-year-old pleaded guilty to one of two illegal hiking charges in which he tried to get a closer look at the thermals in the Mammoth Terraces section of the park, the Daily Mail reported. The Mammoth Terraces are a popular feature in Yellowstone, where acid rising from the ground can reach boiling temperatures, while constantly changing in colour and activity.

According to federal regulations, people visiting national parks are required to remain on the specified paths. Deviating from these designated paths may result in penalties such as imprisonment for a maximum of six months and a fine of up to $5,000.

In January, Brosnan entered a plea of not guilty after allegedly wandering into the dangerous hot springs area at Yellowstone National Park, despite photographic evidence showing him within the restricted zone.

Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick granted the 70-year-old's request to cancel his initial appearance. Brosnan was cited twice over the violations at the thermals in the Mammoth Terraces section of the park. At the time of the offence, Brosnan had been living in the area while filming a new movie.

The payment reportedly will go to a non-profit tasked with preserving the park.