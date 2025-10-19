Playboy Carti faces legal action after being charged with misdemeanor assault in Utah

Rapper Playboi Carti is facing new legal trouble after being charged with misdemeanor assault in Utah earlier this month.

The incident reportedly took place on October 2 in Park City, where Carl Reynolds, a limousine driver, claims Carti assaulted him during a ride from the Waldorf Astoria to rehearsals, TMZ claimed.

Reynolds told police that an argument broke out between Carti and his girlfriend inside the vehicle. When he stepped in to calm things down, he says Carti allegedly struck him.

The limo driver then pulled over in Heber City for safety.

Carti’s head of security reportedly intervened to separate those involved, and another driver from Reynolds’ company - ALC A Limousine Connection - is said to have witnessed the incident.

Police from Wasatch County arrived at the scene, documented Reynolds’ injuries, and confirmed an ongoing investigation. Reynolds has since indicated he plans to hire legal representation, saying his focus is on “preventing further harm.”

This isn’t the rapper’s first run-in with the law. In 2017, Carti was arrested for domestic battery, then fined for assaulting his tour bus driver in Scotland in 2019.

In 2020, police in Georgia found multiple drugs and firearms in his Lamborghini - he was released on bond the next day. Two years later, he was arrested on a felony assault charge after allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend. Once again, he was released a day later on bond.

Born Jordan Terrell Carter, Playboi Carti first broke out with his 2017 self-titled mixtape, producing hits like Magnolia and wokeuplikethis.