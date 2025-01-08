Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An influencer and former Playboy model had to have reconstructive surgery on her nose after she was bitten by a dog.

39-year-old Juliana Isen, who is also a former Playboy model from Brazil, told her fans she was at a party in Mexico City on New Year’s Eve when the incident happened.

She said she went to pet an Akita Inu pooch when it bit her on the hand and also the tip of her nose.

Isen was rushed to hospital shortly after the incident on Tuesday December 31 and underwent through a two-hour procedure to rebuild her nose. She later told her 2.5 million Instagram followers what had happened and posted a hospital bed selfie as she recovered. “Look what a dog bite resulted in,” she said.

“I had surgery to remove the bacteria and had my entire nose reconstructed. Thank God, the plastic surgeon said I won't have any scars.”

Isen added that she thought that her new nose looked better than it did prior to the dog bite. “I'm happier because the doctor said I don't need to do anything in Brazil, he reconstructed my entire nose. I don't need to do anything aesthetically, I don't need anything. It's perfect. I think he even refined my nose a little more, it's thinner.”

Influencer and former Playboy model Juliana Isen has had to have reconstructive surgery after her nose was bitten by a dog. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

She also posted on her Instagram Stories that she will be cautious about dogs in future. “Whenever I see a dog, I want to get closer, but this taught me that I have to be careful. I will never get close to a dog I don't know again."

Isen was discharged from the hospital on Thursday (January 2). She then told her followers she would be monitored. “I did all the tests, it wasn't rabies, but I was infected by a dangerous bacteria. I'm taking antibiotics and being monitored in the hospital to avoid complications.”

