Porn star Kendra Sunderland has been arrested yet again in Texas over an illegal drug possession. The adult film actress was arrested after a routine traffic stop, which led to the discovery of a THC vape pen, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The arrest occurred when police pulled over a speeding white Lexus with expired tags, in which Sunderland was a passenger. During the stop, the officer reportedly spotted a THC vape pen on her lap and asked for her identification.

Upon running her name through the system, the officer discovered that Sunderland had a prior arrest for drug possession in California, though details about that incident were not fully disclosed in the report. According to TMZ, Sunderland reminded the officer to read her Miranda Rights but didn’t offer much more during the exchange.

Miranda Rights are the legal rights that law enforcement officers are required to inform individuals of when they are arrested or taken into custody.

This latest arrest follows a previous incident in August, when Sunderland was arrested in Texas for possessing about a gram of cannabis - an amount that is within the legal limit in many states but remains illegal in Texas. Speaking to TMZ after that arrest, Sunderland said, "I've been advised not to say anything. I'm not trying to incriminate myself any further. I just know that I'm not a criminal. I'm just a stoner."

The 29-year-old lives in Nevada, where marijuana laws are much more lenient. In Nevada, adults aged 21 and older are legally permitted to possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis within private residences or licensed social use lounges. However, in Texas, marijuana possession remains illegal, with harsh penalties even for small amounts.

Sunderland has not yet responded publicly to her latest arrest, and her representatives have not commented.