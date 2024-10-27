According to experts, mental health issues have always been a big problem in the porn world, particularly for female sex workers.

Steve McKeown, a psychoanalyst, founder of MindFixers and owner of The McKeown Clinic told UNILAD that nearly 90 percent of women in the sex industry said they wanted to escape, but had no other means for survival and also experienced post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at rates of nearly 70 per cent equivalent to veterans of combat war.

Another expert Dr Gail Dines also revealed that most of the actors suffered from PTSD because they are “raped regularly on the porn set”. She said: “Just because they’ve signed a contract doesn’t mean they’re consenting to what goes on at the porn set. A lot of them are not prepared for what’s going to happen to them...they’re not prepared for the violence”.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org for more information

1 . August Ames (Died December 5, 2017) The Canadian porn star took her life in December 2017 after finding herself in the middle of a controversy over cyberbullying and homophobia. | Getty Images

2 . Jon Dough (Died August 27, 2006) Dough, a seasoned performer with over 1,400 adult films and 71 directing credits, died by suicide at 43 on August 27, 2006, in Chatsworth, California. His struggles with substance abuse and disillusionment with the adult industry, which was facing challenges due to the rise of illegal internet piracy, contributed to his worsening depression. | Fanpop

3 . Kagney Linn Karter (Died February 15, 2024) Former porn star Kagney Linn Karter, aged 36, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the report her official cause of death is listed as an "intraoral shotgun wound", meaning she shot herself in the mouth, after reportedly struggling with her mental health over the years. | Getty Images

4 . Karen Lancaume (Died January 28, 2005) French porn actress Karen Lancaume died by suicide on 28 January 2005, by taking an overdose of temazepam and alcohol, in her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Paris, France. She was 32 | Youtube