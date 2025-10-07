All of these stars made a name for themselves in the adult film industry. Some appeared on OnlyFans, while others appeared in multiple pornographic videos online and on TV.
Unfortunately, they have all died this year. Some of the deaths were accidents, while others were health related. Take a look through our gallery to see all of the adult stars who have died so far this year, and find out all the details including their cause of death.
1. Anna Polly
27-year-old Anna, who was popular in Brazil, had reportedly gone to the hotel to film a threesome scene with two men, according to local media reports, when she died in January. Brazil's homicide unit investigating the case found a month later that Anna's death was an accident. Police believe she slipped when climbing onto the balcony railing of the hotel room. | Newsflash/NX Photo: Newsflash/NX
2. Roman Mercury
Adult film star and OnlyFans model Roman Mercury died of a heart attack at the age of 45 in March, just one year after the death of his husband. Photo by X/@romanmercury_. | X/@romanmercury_ Photo: X/@romanmercury_
3. Tim Kruger
Gay adult film star, Tim Kruger, died in March aged 44. He entered the pornographic film industry in 2006 and co-founded the website TimTales three years later. He died following an accident at his home in Barcelona. A statement released at the time from his partner Grobes Geraet stated that the accident was not related to drugs, foul play or suicide. | Instagram
4. Julie Diablotine
OnlyFans model and influencer Julie Diablotine, also known as Juli Luxie, was found dead at home in March. She was 21. She was found in her apartment in a southern suburb of Paris, along with traces of blood and bottles of nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas. Her dad had reported her missing as he hadn't heard from her in two weeks. Photo by Instagram/@lajuliepop. | Instagram/@lajuliepop Photo: Instagram/@lajuliepop