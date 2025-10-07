Porn stars, adult film stars and OnlyFans stars who have died in 2025. Photos by mixed.placeholder image
Porn stars who have died: Full list of dead OnlyFans and adult film stars 2025 including Paul Thomas and Anna Polly

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand

Lifestyle & Fashion Writer, NationalWorld

1 minute ago

Several porn stars have died this year including Paul Thomas, Anna Polly, Juli Luxie, and Kylie Page.

All of these stars made a name for themselves in the adult film industry. Some appeared on OnlyFans, while others appeared in multiple pornographic videos online and on TV.

Unfortunately, they have all died this year. Some of the deaths were accidents, while others were health related. Take a look through our gallery to see all of the adult stars who have died so far this year, and find out all the details including their cause of death.

27-year-old Anna, who was popular in Brazil, had reportedly gone to the hotel to film a threesome scene with two men, according to local media reports, when she died in January. Brazil's homicide unit investigating the case found a month later that Anna's death was an accident. Police believe she slipped when climbing onto the balcony railing of the hotel room.

1. Anna Polly

27-year-old Anna, who was popular in Brazil, had reportedly gone to the hotel to film a threesome scene with two men, according to local media reports, when she died in January. Brazil's homicide unit investigating the case found a month later that Anna's death was an accident. Police believe she slipped when climbing onto the balcony railing of the hotel room. | Newsflash/NX

Adult film star and OnlyFans model Roman Mercury died of a heart attack at the age of 45 in March, just one year after the death of his husband. Photo by X/@romanmercury_.

2. Roman Mercury

Adult film star and OnlyFans model Roman Mercury died of a heart attack at the age of 45 in March, just one year after the death of his husband. Photo by X/@romanmercury_. | X/@romanmercury_

Gay adult film star, Tim Kruger, died in March aged 44. He entered the pornographic film industry in 2006 and co-founded the website TimTales three years later. He died following an accident at his home in Barcelona. A statement released at the time from his partner Grobes Geraet stated that the accident was not related to drugs, foul play or suicide.

3. Tim Kruger

Gay adult film star, Tim Kruger, died in March aged 44. He entered the pornographic film industry in 2006 and co-founded the website TimTales three years later. He died following an accident at his home in Barcelona. A statement released at the time from his partner Grobes Geraet stated that the accident was not related to drugs, foul play or suicide. | Instagram

OnlyFans model and influencer Julie Diablotine, also known as Juli Luxie, was found dead at home in March. She was 21. She was found in her apartment in a southern suburb of Paris, along with traces of blood and bottles of nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas. Her dad had reported her missing as he hadn't heard from her in two weeks. Photo by Instagram/@lajuliepop.

4. Julie Diablotine

OnlyFans model and influencer Julie Diablotine, also known as Juli Luxie, was found dead at home in March. She was 21. She was found in her apartment in a southern suburb of Paris, along with traces of blood and bottles of nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas. Her dad had reported her missing as he hadn't heard from her in two weeks. Photo by Instagram/@lajuliepop. | Instagram/@lajuliepop

